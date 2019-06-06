Louisville Bats Notes

June 6, 2019 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





Louisville Bats Notes: 6-6-19Jun 6th 2019, 18:27, by Alex Mayer

Game 60, Away 30

Louisville Bats (24-35) at Charlotte Knights (32-25)

RHP Vladimir Gutierrez (2-4, 7.64) vs. LHP Justin Nicolino (2-0, 3.99)

7:04 PM | Thursday, June 6, 2019 | BB&T Ballpark

LISTEN: Nick Curran, 790 KRD; iHeartRadio.com; iHeart app

KNIGHTS AT NIGHT: The Bats travel to Charlotte to face the Knights in a four-game series, which begins Thursday night at BB&T Ballpark. Right-hander Vladimir Gutierrez will look to build on his strongest outing of the season, when he went 6.0 innings and allowed just one run against the Norfolk Tides. The Bats hope to win their second road series in their last 3 tries, taking 2 of 3 from Durham on their last road trip.

AGAINST CHARLOTTE: Louisville took 2 of 3 from Charlotte during their series at Louisville Slugger Field on May 10-12, the Bats' lone home series victory to this point in the season. Louisville and Charlotte are scheduled to meet 7 more times at BB&T Ballpark this year, making Charlotte the lone out-of-division opponent that LOU will travel to twice. In 2018, the Bats took 2 of 3 from Charlotte at home, and split a 4-game series at Charlotte from August 16-19.

LEADOFF HOME RUN: Center fielder Scott Schebler led off Wednesday's game against Indianapolis with a home run on the first pitch he saw from Indians starter Luis Escobar. While Louisville's achieved many home run milestones this season, Schebler's blast was the first leadoff homer for the Bats this season, with Josh VanMeter's on August 24, 2018, also vs. Indianapolis, being the last one before Schebler. VanMeter's was also on the first pitch, becoming the first Bat to do that since Jeff Keppinger on May 30, 2007 at Charlotte.

SCORING FIRST: The Bats led 1-0 in Wednesday's 5-2 loss, falling to 16-13 this season when scoring first in a ballgame, with their .552 winning percentage in that scenario ranking second-lowest to only Buffalo (13-13). In nearly half (17) of Louisville's 35 losses on the season, they have led at one point in the game.

RAIN-SHORTENED: With last night's game called in the middle of the eighth inning due to rain, Louisville has already played 3 rain-shortened contests this season, falling to 0-3 in those games. Last season, LOU went 2-0 in rain-shortened games, and last played in 3+ in a season in 2014, when they finished 1-2 in them.

NO K'S: Louisville pitching did not record a strikeout last night, the first time that's happened in a game since May 20 last season, in a 7-inning contest as part of a doubleheader at Norfolk. The Bats dropped that game by a 6-5 score, with Justin Nicolino and Domingo Tapia pitching for the Bats in game 2 that night.

1,000 HOME RUNS: In last night's game between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and Buffalo Bisons, RailRiders catcher Kyle Higashioka hit the 1,000th home run in the International League this season. For reference, going into the 2018 Triple-A All-Star Break (July 9-11), there were a total of 963 home runs hit, and the IL's 1,000th home run wasn't hit last season until July 15.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.