Spokane Velocity FC announces first USL Academy Contract Signing in Club History with Local Standout Rocky Wells

March 14, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC News Release







Spokane, Wash .- The signing of Rocky Wells marks a historic moment in USL Spokane history, as he is the first local youth player to be signed to the Spokane Velocity FC under an Academy Contract in the United Soccer League (USL). In signing this Academy Contract, the Mead High School junior retains all NCAA eligibility.

Dr. Gareth Smith, USL Spokane's Sporting Department Consultant, spoke about the process of signing Wells and the importance of the youth pathway and its impact not just on the local level but also the soccer community nationally.

"Identifying and signing local talent isn't just about adding quality to our squad, it is about recognizing the vital role that our local youth club coaches play in shaping and developing talent. We are in the early stages of our talent identification processes but are taking intentional and strategic steps forward. We are delighted with Rocky's progress and commitment to improve and based on careful observation he is ready to take this next step in his development journey." Said Dr. Gareth Smith

USL Spokane is identifying and investing in talent in the local community, with many players from the area clubs regularly attending training with both of the professional teams.

"Our ownership group firmly believes that the heartbeat of our club is our community. By strategically partnering with our local clubs, and signing local talent, we not only honor their efforts but also ensure a long-term sustainable pipeline of talent that strengthens our team and uplifts our community for many years to come" said Ryan Harnetiaux, Managing Partner of Aequus Sports, LLC, which owns both Spokane Velocity FC and Spokane Zephyr FC.

Wells was surprised with the contract offer to join the Spokane Velocity FC 2025 season following training on Thursday, March 13th at ONE Spokane Stadium, and was joined by his family along with the coaching staff and players for Velocity FC.

Head Coach of Velocity FC, Leigh Veidman, spoke about the addition of Wells to the 2025 season roster, saying "Rocky was put on our radar early in 2024 as a high potential player in the Spokane community. Over the past twelve plus months he has been consistently training with the team and has exemplified in every way what we look for in a Spokane Velocity player and why he is the first youth player from the Spokane community to earn an Academy contract. This is in an integral moment for our club and Spokane community! Our goal as a club is to build a connection with our local youth community, identify high potential talent and create a pathway to the professional environment. This is the first step in that process, and we give a lot of credit to the local youth coaches in our community who are developing good people and players who are well-prepared to step into the professional environment. We look forward to a bright future for Rocky."

Catch all the action Spokane Velocity FC brings to the pitch live during the 2025 Season. Velocity FC's home opener is on Sunday, March 16 at 4 p.m. PT.

For tickets please visit: https://www.uslspokane.com/velocity-fc-tickets/

The match on March 16 vs. One Knoxville will also be broadcasted live on local station KSKN 22 and streamed live on ESPN+.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from March 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.