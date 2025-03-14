Jacks Sign Three Youngsters to Academy Contracts

March 14, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte Independence announced today that young players Ivan Bonus, Matthew Arango, and Adrian Renteria have been signed to academy contracts. The contracts allow the players to retain their college eligibility, but also have the same capabilities of playing with the first team this season.

"Adding players from our academy program is always a priority for us. Matt enters his 2nd year with our first team - his technical ability and speed of play has ramped up since last year and we believe he has the potential to be another academy contributor. Ivan is also in his 2nd year with us - in addition to technical quality, he possesses tenacious defensive qualities and intensity which he brings every day and he is comfortable in a number of positions," shared Charlotte Independence Head Coach, Mike Jeffries.

Bonus spent 2024 with the Independence on an academy contract. Bonus did not appear in any games with the first team. The 19-year-old joined the academy after playing with River Plate's U20 team in Argentina.

"I'm excited for another year with the Independence. We have a great squad coming into this year and I'm looking to keep learning and developing for another year with the team," expressed Bonus.

Arango, an expected 2026 high school graduate, is stepping into his second year with the first team. The 17-year-old played for Lake Norman High School in Mooresville, N.C. in 2024, where he helped lead his team to a 19-3-1 record. Arango did not appear in any games with the Independence in 2024.

"I just wanna say I'm grateful for the opportunity and I'm really looking forward to the possibilities ahead of me. I'm very grateful to my family and my coaches as it wouldn't be possible without them. I'm excited to get this season started," expressed Arango.

This will be Renteria's first year in the Charlotte Independence system. The 18-year-old midfielder used to play in the Charlotte FC academy and was once called into the USA U-15 national team.

The 2025 USL League One Season begins on Saturday, March 15 for the Jacks as they host long-time rivals Richmond Kickers at American Legion Memorial Stadium. 2025 Season Ticket Deposits are available now for just $25 per seat. This year, the club also introduced a new Lil' Jacks Kids Season Ticket which includes all 17 home games starting at just $100.

