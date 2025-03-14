Charlotte Independence Signs Forward Miles Rice to 25-Day Contract

March 14, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte Independence announced today the signing of forward Miles Rice to a 25-day contract. Rice most recently played for Chico State at the NCAA Division II level.

Rice was a four-year player for Chico State, spanning from 2021-2024. The Cameron Park, CA native scored 22 goals in 61 appearances, including 13 goals in his senior season, good for 10th-most in the nation.

"Miles showed well in his trial - he showed well in his ability to hold the ball in possession and was a strong box presence. He meshed well with the group and fits well with our system of play. We are excited to offer him his first professional opportunity," shared Charlotte Independence Head Coach, Mike Jeffries.

Rice was named to the United Soccer Coaches All-West Region First Team and All-CCAA Second Team in 2023. In his senior season, Rice recorded five game-winning goals, ranking third in the nation and first in the CCAA.

