Lagos Kunga Will Undergo Surgery on Leg Injury

March 14, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







Union Omaha attacker Lagos Kunga will be undergoing surgery in order to repair a leg injury suffered in preseason, the club announced Friday.

Said Head Coach Dominic Casciato, "We'll miss Lagos in the opening part of the season, but we'll be supporting him through his recovery and look forward to welcoming him back once he's fully fit."

Kunga was coming off a breakout season in 2024, netting 10 goals in all competitions and creating some of the Owls' brightest highlights with his dribbling ability. His 51 successful dribbles led USL League One last season, while 12 goal contributions between the league and Jägermeister Cup put him third on the team.

Union Omaha next plays in the U.S. Open Cup on Thursday, March 20th against Flatirons FC at 8 PM. They return to league play on Saturday, March 29th at 6 PM against South Georgia Tormenta FC.

