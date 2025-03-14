Match Forecast - Tormenta FC v AV Alta FC

March 14, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC goalkeeper Austin Pack

STATESBORO, Ga. - Heading into the second matchday of the 2025 USL League One season, South Georgia Tormenta FC will face AV Alta FC on Saturday, March 15, at 7:00 p.m. After a misstep in the first match of the season, the Ibis looks to defend Tormenta Stadium and win points against the latest league inductees.

Tormenta FC will provide AV Alta FC with a welcome to USL League One, as the team works to build itself back up after a loss to the Richmond Kickers in its season opener. Looking back at the high points of the last game, the key to this "East versus West Coast" matchup may lie in the strengths of Mason Tunbridge, last week's USL League One Player of the Week. Tunbridge's work in the off-season gave him the edge needed to score a brace on the first matchday, and it just might mean that he has more to provide for the team and fans.

Another point of interest is one of Tormenta's newest forwards, hailing from from Barbados: Niall Reid-Stephen. Providing the only assist from the game against Richmond, Reid-Stephen's fluidity on the wing and linkup play with the other forwards could spell danger for AV Alta.

Turning the attention to the backline, Oscar Jimenez's experience could provide some insight and inspiration for bolstering the team's defense. However, the efforts of both Anatolie Prepelita and Gabriel Alves must not go unnoticed, as they go into the next match with the hopes of maintaining a clean sheet. Looking between the goalposts, Austin Pack was recently nominated for USL League One's Save of the Week. Despite his spectacular save from the 47th minute, Pack will channel his determination from the last match into a performance to remember. His reaction time and agility could be game-changing against AV Alta FC.

Tormenta FC hosts AV Alta FC and former South Georgia keeper Carlos Avilez for the visitors' League One debut as the Statesboro side looks for their first win. Catch the match live or attend the game in person by buying tickets.

