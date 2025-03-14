Jacks Agree to Deal for Cameroonian International Souaibou Marou

March 14, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte Independence announced today the signing of Cameroonian forward Souaibou Marou. Marou most recently played for Orlando Pirates in the Betway Premiership - the highest division of South African soccer.

Marou started his professional career for Coton Sport in Cameroon in 2018, appearing in 26 games and scoring eight goals from until his departure to Orlando in 2023. Marou was selected to Cameroon's FIFA World Cup team in 2022 and was one of two domestic-based players on the squad. Marou has made three appearances in his international career.

In 2022, Marou received the Cameroonian men's Ballon D'Or award as the Cameroonian footballer of the year.

The 2025 USL League One Season begins on Saturday, March 15 for the Jacks as they host long-time rivals Richmond Kickers at American Legion Memorial Stadium. 2025 Season Ticket Deposits are available now for just $25 per seat. This year, the club also introduced a new Lil' Jacks Kids Season Ticket which includes all 17 home games starting at just $100.

Visit CharlotteIndependence.com/SeasonTickets for more information.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from March 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.