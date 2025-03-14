Spokane Velocity FC Reveals 2025 Kit Featuring Spokane Tribe of Indians, Gallagher Insurance, and Lumberbeard Brewing

March 14, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane, Wash. - Spokane Velocity FC revealed the much-anticipated 2025 kit today out front of the season opener at ONE Spokane Stadium this Sunday, March 16 at 4 p.m. This season's kit features the Spokane Tribe Resort and Casino as the front-of-kit sponsor, the Spokane Tribe of Indians logo on the front right leg, Gallagher Insurance on the lower back, and Lumberbeard Brewing on the nape.

The kit design remains the same as the inaugural season, featuring the Velocity blades in Impact Blue down the chest of the jersey evoking the beauty and power of the Spokane River falls. The home kit is Cloud White and the away kit Basalt Black. Numbers are placed on the jersey back and front left leg. The Velocity FC crest is on the left chest, and Capelli Sport logo on the opposite side. Capelli is the club's official and exclusive partner providing uniforms, performance apparel, and equipment.

The 2025 kit will go on sale Sunday, March 16 at the stadium store.

The Spokane Tribe Resort and Casino logo is prominently displayed on the front of Velocity FC's jerseys. The Spokane Tribe of Indians logo is displayed on the front leg of the Velocity FC shorts. The Spokane Tribe Resort and Casino features a new resort in Airway Heights with 175 luxury hotel rooms, a state-of-the-art entertainment facility, multiple dining options, and all the best table games, slot machines and Caesars Sportsbook.

"The Velocity had a historic first season," remarked Triston Andrews, Director of Marketing for the Spokane Tribe Resort and Casino.

"Making it to the championship in the inaugural season is a huge accomplishment and we hope the Zephyr finds the same kind of success in their upcoming games and make a late push for the playoffs."

"Spokane" comes from the Salish word Sp'q'n'i, which means "Children of the Sun." The Spokane Tribe of Indians' logo features triangles between the horses we refer to as peaks, as they represent the mountains that signify the Tribe's aboriginal territory. Placement of this logo on the kit shorts represents the partners' shared commitment to unity, progress, and honoring the people indigenous to the land ONE Spokane Stadium sits upon. "I am unbelievably thankful for the Spokane Tribe of Indians and their commitment to partnering with Velocity on what is the marquee asset in professional soccer - the front-of-kit brand," said Tate Kelly, Vice President of Partnerships for USL Spokane. "I cannot wait to see thousands of fans proudly wearing the Spokane Velocity fan kits sporting the Spokane Tribe Resort and Casino brand come kickoff! We are grateful to Triston Andrews, and Javier De La Rosa for their vision and continued efforts to bring this partnership to life."

Gallagher, the lower back jersey sponsor, is a local insurance agency that believes providing insurance, risk management and business consulting services means being there to see through decisions, add value, and position organizations for success.

"Gallagher is excited to partner with USL Spokane, supporting the positive impact and vibrant energy they bring to the Inland Northwest, said Kevin Cipoletti, Spokane Area Chairman of Gallagher's Benefit and HR Consulting Division. "At Gallagher, we are dedicated to helping businesses and their people operate at their best. Watching the Spokane Velocity exemplifies a team truly performing at their peak."

"Gallagher Insurance has been a proud partner of the club since its beginning," said Kelly. "I am excited to have Gallagher back on Velocity's kit here in 2025! Gallagher's brand placement will garner incredible value for their company and their network of clients across the country."

Lumberbeard Brewing is a local, family-owned and operated brewery established in 2020. They are committed to making excellent beer and creating an atmosphere where everyone feels welcomed. Customers find the perfect big or small plate to match their beer selection at their 25 E. 3rd Ave. Location.

"As a life-long soccer fan and player, I'm excited for this partnership to connect Lumberbeard Brewing with Spokane's elite soccer teams. We are looking forward to sharing our love of locally made craft beer and love of the sport together with our city and fans of USL Spokane. Let's Go Spo!" -Bret Gordon, President and Head Brewer of Lumberbeard Brewing

"Lumberbeard Brewing being on this year's kit will further connect Velocity FC with local Spokane based brands," said Kelly. "Fans will be able to proudly represent a 509 based brewery on this year's Velocity kit. I personally love this kit placement and am proud to bring this relationship to life with Bret and Hannah Gordon!"

As part of its agreement with the Spokane Tribe, USL Spokane and the Tribe will collaboratively design a special, commemorative Salish kit each year that the club will wear on a match day sponsored by the Tribe. This one-of-a-kind kit will go on sale at the Team Store in the Davenport Grand Hotel one week prior to the match date - stay tuned for more details.

See your Spokane Velocity FC in the hot new 2025 kit at their home opener at 4 p.m. this Sunday, March 16. Score tickets by visiting https://www.uslspokane.com/velocity-fc-tickets/

The match on March 16 vs. Knoxville FC will be broadcasted live on local station KSKN 22 and streamed live on ESPN+.

