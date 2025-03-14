Velocity FC Takes on One Knoxville in 2025 Season Opener

March 14, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC News Release







Spokane, Wash.- The wait is over! Last season's finalists Velocity FC return to the pitch on Sunday, March 16 at ONE Spokane Stadium. They will face their tough rivals One Knoxville FC for a thrilling start to the season. Velocity FC is ready to make yet another statement this season as the newest club in the league.

Spokane Velocity concluded their inaugural 2024 season in the USL League One championship with a 3-0 loss against Union Omaha. Although they were unable to secure the win, the team made a profound first impression as the debut team to the league.

Returning with high expectations, Velocity FC is excited to enter the stadium with new and returning players to showcase their fresh team chemistry and driven performance. Head coach Leigh Veidman will be appearing for his second season and is confident that the team this year will build on their success from the previous season.

Velocity FC has boasted seven new player signings since their last season. Each player brings a unique presence to the team that will help bring the heat this weekend and throughout the rest of the season.

On the offensive side, players Nil Vinyals, Mark "Marky" Hernandez, Shavon John-Brown, and Neco Brett have officially signed. On the defense, Velocity added Jalen Crisler, Davíd Garcia, and Lucky Opara. Goalkeeper Ryan Bilichuk has also just recently signed onto the team. The players are eager to get started on Spokane turf this weekend and exhibit their talent.

Last season's games against One Knoxville FC both ended in draws. A 1-1 tie on August 23, 2024 and a 0-0 stalemate on October 26, 2024. These scores showcase the evenly matched competition and rivalry that will also be expected this weekend.

One Knoxville FC has signed four new players since last season. The team has also hired a new head coach named Ian Fuller, who was formerly an assistant coach for MLS team Minnesota United FC.

The match between the neck-and-neck rivals will be an exciting showdown between two teams that hope to end the streak of finishing in draws. Both teams will bring their enthusiasm and work from pre-season training to hopefully gain the first victory of the season.

Velocity FC hopes to bring a championship trophy home this season and it all starts this weekend.

Catch all the action live on the pitch Sunday, March 16. To score tickets to Velocity FC 2025 Season Home Opener visit: https://www.uslspokane.com/velocity-fc-tickets/

The match will be broadcasted live on local channel KSKN 22 and nationally on ESPN+.

