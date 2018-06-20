Spokane Offense Powers Them to Victory

SPOKANE, Wash. - Isaias Quiroz blasted two homers and the Spokane Indians powered past the Boise Hawks with an 8-4 victory in the series finale on Field of Green Sweepstakes & Azteca Taco Tuesday presented by Wittkopf Landscape Supplies, Hot 96.9, and KXLY 920/100.7 FM.

In the bottom of the second, Quiroz stepped up and launched his first homer of the season to deep left-center field. The three-run shot gave Spokane a 3-2 lead and they never looked back. The Indians would add a single run in each of the third, fourth, and fifth innings, highlighted by a Starling Joseph solo homer, his first of the season.

The additional runs helped Spokane starter Ryan Dease settle in. Dease battled through a two-run homer in the first inning and was able to pick up his first victory of the season. He finished the night tossing five innings, allowing just the two runs, and striking out three.

Boise would strike back for two runs in the seventh inning off Francisco Villegas. Indians' manager Kenny Holmberg called on Emmanuel Clase to limit the damage, and he did just that. Clase retired all four batters he faced on nine pitches, all of them strikes, and kept the score 6-4 in favor of Spokane.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Indians would use a Redband Rally to add some insurance runs. Curtis Terry stepped up and belted a solo homer, his third straight game with a long ball. He tallied six hits, three homers, and eight RBI in the five-game series.

Two batters later, Isaias Quiroz smacked his second homer of the night to give Spokane an 8-4 lead. The two homers and four RBI on the night are both career highs for Quiroz.

Blake Bass would pitch a scoreless ninth inning for Spokane to send the 3,560 in attendance at Avista Stadium home happy.

