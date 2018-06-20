Canadians Head Home With 4-1 Win Over Emeralds

June 20, 2018 - Northwest League (NWL) - Vancouver Canadians News Release





(PK Park - Eugene, OR) - LHP Elio Silva allowed just one hit over his five innings of work while C Chris Bec went 2-for-3 to help pace the Canadians to a 4-1 victory in the finale of a five-game series to open the season south of the border.

Vancouver jumped out to an early lead in the top of the 2nd inning when DH McGregory Contreras doubled home C Chris Bec who singled off Eugene starter RHP Jose Albertos (0-1). The Canadians struck for three runs in the top of the 4th inning with 1B Sterling Guzman delivering the big blow, a double to left that scored C Chris Bec who doubled minutes earlier.

Emeralds SS Nelson Velasquez hit a solo home run in the bottom of the 7th inning of Canadians reliever RHP Juan Nunez which would prove to be the only offense Eugene could scrounge together on Tuesday night. LHP Elio Silva went five innings of one-hit baseball, Nunez followed with two innings allowing three hits and just the one run along while RHP Cobi Johnson secured his first professional save after his two scoreless frames in the victory.

Vancouver moves into a four-way tie atop the Northwest League's North Division as all four teams finished their season opening series going 2-3 (.400). The Canadians now head home to open a three-game series against North Division rival Everett starting Wednesday, June 20th at 7:05pm. Canadians RHP Sean Wymer (0-0, 0.00) will make his professional debut on the mound in the opener.

Tickets to Vancouver Canadians Baseball can be purchased by calling 604.872.5232, online at www.canadiansbaseball.com or by visiting the Nat Bailey Stadium Box Office at 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver, B.C.

Northwest League Stories from June 20, 2018

