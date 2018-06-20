Dust Devils Suffer Series Finale Shutout

The Tri-City Dust Devils (2-3) were held scoreless for the first time this season as the team fell on Tuesday night 4-0 to the Salem Keizer Volcanoes. Outfielder Aldemar Burgos had two of Tri-City's four hits in the loss.

The offense went quiet in the second half of the game for the Dust Devils. Tri-City was only able to produce one hit after the third inning. Starting pitcher Ramon Perez suffered the loss after allowing one run, which was unearned, in his four innings of work. The Dust Devils will return to Gesa Stadium for the home opener on Wednesday night. Tri-City will send right-hander Angel Acevedo to the mound to begin the three-game series with the Spokane Indians.

