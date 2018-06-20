Monarcas Fall in Series Finale

An early deficit, errors, and wild pitching sunk Los Monarcas chances to take four out of five against the Vancouver Canadians in a 4-1 defeat in front of 2,615 at PK Park.

Jose Albertos (0-1) took the hill for the Monarcas (3-2) and got through the first inning with relative ease, needing just 13 pitches to retire the side. The second inning was a different tale for the young righty as he walked Christopher Bec to lead off the inning.

Albertos then got Sterling Guzman to ground the ball to shortstop Luis Vazquez for what could have been a double play, but Vazquez had the ball pop out of his glove. He recovered and got Guzman at first while Bec moved to second.

The bobble proved costly as McGregory Contreras doubled down the line in right two pitches later, scoring BEc and making it 1-0. The right fielder Nelson Velazquez had trouble with the ball in the corner, allowing Contreras to get to third on the play with just one out.

Vancouver (2-3) failed to capitalize as both Freddy Rodriquez and Jesus Narvarro stuck out to end the inning.

That would change in the fourth as the Canadians jumped on Albertos as Bec singled to lead-off the inning. After a stolen base Guzman doubled to left, scoring Bec. Guzman then tried to steal third on the next pitch, but Albertos had him picked-off if not for an errant throw that allowed Guzman to get home and make it a 3-0 game.

Albertos got Rodriquez to ground out before giving up a single to Navarro when manager Steve Lerud came out to the mound. Albertos gave him the ball and his night was done. Eugenio Palma came in and was rocky to start as he gave up a single to Bryan Lizardo. Narvarro moved to third on the play and came around to on a passed ball to make it 4-0.

Albertos went 3.2 innings and gave up four hits and four runs, three earned, to go with two walks and four strikeouts. It was his longest outing of the year since starting with South Bend in April.

Palma gave up just two more hits, a double to Bec in the fifth and a single to Vincent Capra in the seventh. Palma finished with 3.1 innings, giving up three hits, two walks and three strikeouts with no runs given up.

Los Monarcas got a run closer in the seventh when Nelson Velazquez led off the innings with a moon shot to left that sailed over the wall for his first homerun of the year to make it a 4-1 deficit.

Eugene would rally one more time in the ninth after a Luis Diaz lead-off double and, after Velazquez stuck out, a Gustavo Polanco single. But it was not to be as Cobi Johnson shut the door and earned his first save.

The Ems will be on the road for their next game, sending lefty Faustino Carrera to the mound against the Hillsboro Hops. Eugene will be back in town on Saturday, June 23rd for Margaritaville at the Ballpark, with a Canvas Tote Bag giveaway.

