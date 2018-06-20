AquaSox Swing to Victory against Hops, 7-5

June 20, 2018 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release





Everett, WA - AquaSox' big bats brought Everett their second win Tuesday night as both Jansiel Rivera and Josh Stowers hit home runs in the 7-5 victory.

While Tuesday night began with a quick 1-2-3 inning from Michael Plassmeyer, manager Jose Moreno would bring on Ivan Fortunato in the top of the second inning. It would not be Fortunado's day, allowing five earned runs off five hits in three innings.

Thankfully the AquaSox wasted no time getting on the scoreboard. Keegan McGovern picked up an RBI in the first inning and after a three-run second inning by the Hops, the AquaSox would cut into the Hops lead through a solo shot over the right field fence by Jansiel Rivera, 3-2. Connor Kopach would also record a hit in the inning - his second of three hits on the night and his 7th overall (.538). Kopach would eventually become the North Puget Sound Carpenters player of the game.

The moment of the game belongs to Louisville alumnus Josh Stowers. On his third professional at bat the Seattle Mariners second-round draft pick sent the ball 100 MPH over the left field fence for the go-ahead home run, 6-5.

The fifth inning would bring Matt Sanders' first RBI of his career via a single to left field.

Strong outings from Everett's Jamal Wade, Dayeison Arias and Joey Gerber would keep Hillsboro's scorecard blank from the fifth inning on. Gerber recorded his first save of the season as the game ended 7-5 Frogs.

Everett will head north as they take on Vancouver for a three-game set. The AquaSox will return home Saturday to take on Tri-City for a weekend set filled with promotions. Saturday will be Star Wars Night, Sunday the Frogs become the Conquistadores as part of their Noche de Diversión and, Monday is Pride Night. Tickets for these games are available at AquaSox.com or by calling our Front Office (425) 258-3673!

W: I. Fortunato (1-0)

L: J. McKinley (0-1)

SV: J. Gerber (1)

