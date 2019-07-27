Spokane Indians Announce Home Playoff Schedule

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Indians have announced their home playoff schedule for the 2019 Northwest League Playoffs. The Indians will host Game One of the NWL Divisional Series at Avista Stadium on Wednesday, September 4 at 6:30 PM.

Banner Bank Diamond Club Members will have the first opportunity to purchase playoff tickets and will be contacted by the Spokane Indians Ticket Office. Remaining tickets will be made available to the public starting on Tuesday, August 6th.

It's the fourth-straight season the Indians have made the NWL playoffs, and fifth time in the last six seasons. Spokane earned a First Half NWL North Division Championship after finishing the first half with a record of 22-16. It's the first time since 2016 that Spokane has won the first half. The Indians last won a Northwest League Championship in 2008.

The Indians will face the Second Half NWL North Division Champion in the first round of the playoffs. If Spokane were to win the second half as well, their playoff opponent would be determined between the Everett AquaSox, Tri-City Dust Devils, and Vancouver Canadians based on second half winning percentage.

If the Indians advance to the Northwest League Championship Series, more playoff information will be announced at that time.

