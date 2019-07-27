Spokane Has Its Chances But Falls to Vancouver in Series Opener

SPOKANE, Wash. - Opportunities were a plenty for the Spokane Indians on Friday night, but not even a sellout crowd of 6,871 Indians fans could help propel their team to a victory. Spokane dropped their series opener to the Vancouver Canadians, 6-3, on Fireworks Night presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers, Hot 96.9, and 700 ESPN.

TOP PERFORMERS

Jonah McReynolds blasted his fourth home run of the season in the 8th inning. It's his third home run in the last eight games. The Virginia-native hit just two home runs in his two previous seasons combined with Spokane.

Billy Layne Jr. didn't allow a hit or an earned run in a season-long three innings of work tonight. It was the righty's second-consecutive start after making five appearances out of the bullpen.

Starling Joseph drove in a run on a single in the 4th inning. It was his first RBI since June 30th.

BY THE NUMBERS

Spokane had plenty of opportunities to score with the Indians going 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position. The Indians left 13 runners on base in the loss.

The Indians have won five-consecutive series and six of their last seven. To continue this streak, Spokane will need to win the next two nights against Vancouver.

With the Canadians now at 2-2 in the second half, it marks just the third time this season they've been at .500. The C's have never been above .500 this season.

KEY MOMENT

Trailing 5-3 with two outs in the 8th inning, Kellen Strahm was struck by a first pitch fastball to load the bases. This hit-by-pitch caused a strong reaction from both sides with players leaving the dugouts and bullpens. Once everyone cleared the field, reigning NWL Player of the Week Blaine Crim stepped up with a chance to give Spokane a lead. With a 3-2 count, Crim took a close strike three. A fired up reaction by pitcher Mike Pascoe provoked the benches to clear on both sides once again. Eventually cooler heads prevailed, but this moment proved to be Spokane's last opportunity to overcome the deficit.

AROUND THE NWL NORTH DIVISION

The Everett AquaSox held on for a 5-4 victory against the Tri-City Dust Devils on Friday night. The win puts Everett on top of the NWL North Division with a one game lead over Spokane and Vancouver.

NEXT GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM

