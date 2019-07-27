1st Rounder RHP Alek Manoah to Debut Tonight in Spokane

(Avista Stadium - Spokane, WA) - The Toronto Blue Jays have activated RHP Alek Manoah on the Vancouver Canadians roster just hours before the 6'7" right-hander makes his professional debut for the C's in Spokane Saturday night. The game can be heard in its entirety on Sportsnet 650.

Manoah, 21, is the Toronto Blue Jays highly touted right-hander out of the West Virginia University selected in the 1st round of the 2019 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft with the #11 overall pick.

With the Mountaineers in 2019, Manoah was 9-4 with a 2.08 ERA and had 144 strikeouts in 108 innings of work, a significant workload that will likely see Manoah limited in his innings with Vancouver this summer. He also only walked 27 coming away from his junior year with nearly a 6-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Manoah will pitch tonight in Spokane with the Canadians looking for a third consecutive victory.

Alek's brother Erik plays within the Los Angeles Angels organization.

Manoah becomes the eighth 1st Rounder to pitch for the Canadians dating back to 2011 when Vancouver partnered with the Toronto Blue Jays joining RHP Nate Pearson, RHP T.J. Zeuch, RHP Jon Harris, RHP Matt Smoral, RHP Marcus Stroman, RHP Noah Syndergaard and RHP Aaron Sanchez.

