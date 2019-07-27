Hops Escape with Narrow 7-5 Win over Boise in Game One of Series

BOISE, ID - A tense one against the Hillsboro Hops (Short Season A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks) ended in a 7-5 loss for the Boise Hawks (Short Season A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies) in front of its sixth largest crowd on the season.

Boise lead off the ballgame with a hot scoring train in the bottom of the second inning. Yorvis Torrealba grounded a soft dribbler back to the pitcher that brought across Michael Toglia for the first run of the ballgame. Bryant Quijada then grounded out to the shortstop that scored Torrealba and made it 2-0 Hawks.

Hillsboro then tied the game up at 2-2 in the top of the third inning. Steven Leyton grounded into a double play with a run coming across and then Jesus Marriaga lifted an RBI-single into center field to tie it.

The Hops then bombarded four runs on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth inning and took a commanding 6-2 lead.

Boise chipped away at it with Torrealba's sixth double of the year that scored Daniel Cope and then Jesus Azuaje bounced in Torrealba with an RBI-single down the left field line, making it 6-4 Hillsboro.

After the Hops added one in the top of the ninth, Trevor Boone knocked in a run with the bases loaded to make it 7-5. Boone had struck out four times in his previous four at-bats.

The Hawks will take on the Hops Saturday night at 7:15 p.m. from Memorial Stadium for game two of the three-game series.

