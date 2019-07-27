AquaSox Grab First Home Victory against Tri-City, 5-4

EVERETT, Wash. - Jorge Benitez made his first professional start at Funko Field in the AquaSox' 5-4 victory against the Tri-City Dust Devils.

Cade Marlowe knocked in the first run of the game in the bottom of the first with two outs. The Frogs picked up another run before the end of the inning after the third out was overturned, resulting in Cesar Izturis Jr. getting a single, Carter Bins scoring and the Dust Devils' manager, Mike McCoy, getting ejected from the game. Trent Tingelstad doubled in the bottom of the second inning, giving the 'Sox a 3-0 lead.

Tri-City picked up their first run in the top of the fourth when Jonny Homza scored off a line-drive single to left field. An inning later, Kelvin Melean tagged-up, scoring after Miguel Perez caught a fly ball in deep center field. After an AquaSox fielding error, Matthew Acosta scored the tying run for Tri-City in the seventh inning.

Izturis' RBI single in the bottom of the seventh drove in Bins, bringing the score to 4-3. Tingelstad hit his second RBI double of the game an inning later, picking up an insurance run for the 'Sox. After an AquaSox fielding error, Tri-City picked up one more run in the top of the ninth but couldn't tie the game, giving the Frogs a 5-4 victory.

At the plate, the 'Sox finished with 12 hits, highlighted by Tingelstad's two doubles. On the mound, Benitez pitched four innings, striking out seven batters. Ivan Fortunato pitched one inning while Tim Elliott finished 2.2 innings, striking out four batters. Travis Kuhn closed the game, striking out one batter.

Up next, the Frogs return to action on Saturday, July 27 to take on Tri-City for the second game of the series. It's a very busy night at Funko Field-the first 1,000 fans will receive a Replica AquaSox BP Jersey, presented by IBEW/NECA, the ZOOperstars!, presented by Tulalip Resort Casino, are in town and there will be a Postgame Fireworks Show presented by Boeing.

On top of this, it's Cowboys and Princesses Night: everyone who wears a tiara or cowboy hat to the box office will get a discounted General Admission ticket! And of course, you can't forget about Coug Night: everyone who purchased their Coug Night ticket ahead of time will be able to enjoy a $6 beer special in the left-field Beer Garden. Group tickets, family outings and ticket packages are available for Saturday night's game! For tickets, visit AquaSox.com.

