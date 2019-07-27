C's Come out Swingin' in 6-3 Victory over Spokane

(Avista Stadium - Spokane, WA) - Canadians 3B Ronny Brito and RF Will Robertson both smacked solo home runs on Friday night helping Vancouver open up a 10-game road trip with a convincing 6-3 victory in Spokane. The victory moved the C's back to .500 on the second half of the season at 2-2.

Robertson's home run, his 3rd of the season, came in the top of the 4th inning helping Vancouver build a 2-0 lead off Spokane reliever RHP Theo McDowell who also allowed the solo home run to Ronny Brito shortly after the Indians had draw even. Seconds after Brito's home run made it 3-2 for Vancouver, CF Dominic Abbadessa singled, stoel second and scored on an RBI single from 2B Tanner Morris whih proved to be the game-winning hit in the 6-3 victory.

Abbadessa went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles and two runs scored to help pace the Canadians who finished with eight hits on the night.

On the mound, RHP Alex Nolan went four innings of four hit baseball and a pair of runs before handing the ball off to the bullpen. RHP Josh Almonte (1.0IP, 0H, 0ER, 0BB, 2SO); LHP Nicolas Medina (1.1IP, 2H, 0ER, 2BB, 3SO); RHP Mike Pascoe (1.2IP, 3H, 1ER, 0BB, 5SO) and LHP Luke Gillingham (1.0IP, 0H, 0ER, 1BB, 2SO) combined to limit the Indians to just one run after the 4th inning to help preserve the series opening victory.

With the win, Vancouver moves back to .500 at 2-2, while the North Division first-half pennant winners fall back to 2-2 through four second-half games.

Vancouver plays game two of this series on Saturday, July 27th at 6:30pm with the game available at www.canadiansbaseball.com and on Sportsnet 650.

