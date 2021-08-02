Spokane Drops Finale But Still Takes Series

SPOKANE, Wash. - After 85 runs were scored in the first four games of this series, Vancouver and Spokane found themselves in another low scoring affair in Sunday's series finale for Youth Sports Night presented by Bimbo Bakeries. But like most games in this series, it came down to the final inning, as the Canadians struck for three ninth inning runs to beat the Indians, 6-3.

--TOP PERFORMERS

Hits were hard to come by on Sunday, but AJ Lewis delivered a big two-run home run in the fifth inning to tie the game. It was his first home run of the season. It's the second time in his last four starts that Lewis had a multi-RBI performance.

Niko Decolati smacked his ninth homer of the season to get Spokane on the board in the fifth inning.

Phil Clarke finished a triple shy of the cycle for Vancouver. His three RBI were a season-high and tied a minor league career-high.

BY THE NUMBERS

Chris McMahon continues to lead the league in innings pitched, with his total now up to 82.1 innings. The former Miami Hurricane struck out six batters in 6.1 innings of work Sunday, giving up three runs on two homers.

Even with the Canadians' victory, Spokane still won the series, their first at Avista Stadium since early June (6/1 to 6/6) when they took four games against Tri-City.

The Indians only had four hits on the night with two of them being home runs. Spokane left just one man on base and took zero at-bats with runners in scoring position.

KEY MOMENT

After a very clean first eight innings, Spokane got wild at the worst time. They hit the leadoff batter in the ninth, who came around to score on a sacrifice fly three batters later. The Indians surrendered two more walks and another hit by pitch before giving up an RBI single and eventually falling, 6-3.

AROUND THE LEAGUE

The Everett AquaSox held on for a 5-4 victory over the Eugene Emeralds, after the Ems added a run and threatened to tie in the 9th. The AquaSox took four of the seven games against the Emeralds.

Hillsboro got three runs in the bottom of the seventh to upend Tri-City, 4-1. With the win, the Hops also won the series, taking four of the seven games.

NEXT GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM

The Indians continue their 12-game homestand on Tuesday, August 3rd when they welcome the Seattle Mariners' affiliate the Everett AquaSox to town for six games. Tuesday is Bark in the Park Night presented by Azteca Mexican Restaurants. Enjoy a baseball game alongside your furry friend! Fans and dogs alike will receive the special group rate of $5.00 per ticket. Fans that bring their dogs will get to sit in a special pet only section and all proceeds from the dog tickets will be given to local animal shelters. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets to the special pets only section. Stick around after the game and join the on-field Puppy Parade! First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. The Avista Stadium gates will open at 5:30 p.m. CLICK HERE for all non-dog tickets to Tuesday's game.

