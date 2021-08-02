Indians Host Mariners Affiliate this Week, Postgame Fireworks Canceled

August 2, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Spokane Indians News Release







SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Indians continue their homestand on Tuesday, August 3rd with six games against the Everett AquaSox. The postgame fireworks originally scheduled for Friday, August 6th and Saturday, August 7th have been canceled due to extreme fire danger. All other promotions including Storybook Princess and Spokane County Fair will continue on these nights.

The AquaSox are the High-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, and their roster currently has nine of the Mariners' Top 30 Prospects according MLB.com. Those prospects include #2 prospect pitcher Emerson Hancock who is scheduled to start on Wednesday and #3 prospect pitcher George Kirby who will take the mound Saturday. Mariners' pitcher Justus Sheffield is scheduled to make a rehab start for the AquaSox on Sunday at Avista Stadium.

The homestand preview is presented by Spokane International Airport.

Here's a look at the promotions for each game of the upcoming homestand. For tickets, simply click on any of the pictures below!

Enjoy a baseball game alongside your furry friend! Fans and dogs alike will receive the special group rate of $5.00 per ticket. Fans that bring their dogs will get to sit in a special pet only section and all proceeds from the dog tickets will be given to the local animal shelters. CLICK HERE to purchase your tickets to the special pets only section. Stick around after the game and join the on-field Puppy Parade!

Ready to bust a move? Rock your favorite grunge tee, track suit, or mom jeans and bring the 90s back to Avista Stadium! Make sure to brush up on your 90s trivia as we play hits from the 90s all night long. Grab your BINGO card as you enter the stadium to participate in Coeur d'Alene Casino Baseball B-I-N-G-O!

Join us on this special night as we honor the best fans in Minor League Baseball with giveaways each inning! Come early and enter for a chance to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. After the game, we invite fans of all ages onto the field for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases.

Avista Stadium transforms into a magical land full princesses from your favorite fairytales. Wear your prince or princess costume and take socially distanced pictures with all your favorite storybook characters!

Reminder: The postgame fireworks originally scheduled for this game have been canceled due to weather conditions.

A night of fun with farm animals, a petting zoo, and a pair of tickets to the Spokane County Fair will be given away each inning.

Reminder: The postgame fireworks originally scheduled for this game have been canceled due to weather conditions.

As you enter the gates make sure to pick up your 2021 Spokane Indians Team Photo courtesy of Lawton Printing. During the game, the Indians will be hosting a cash-only garage sale with the proceeds benefitting Spokane Indians Youth Baseball. Score sweet deals on hats, jerseys, game-used equipment, and more. Stick around after the game for Catch on the Field courtesy of Pizza Factory . Get Your Tickets Now Become an STCU Gold Glove Member

Mini Season Tickets are still available for the 2021 season. Contact the Spokane Indians ticket team at (509) 343-6886 for more information.

Book Your Group Night Today

Are you interested in group options with the Spokane Indians? You can reach an Indians group sales representative at groups@spokaneindians.com or (509) 343-6886.

Avista Stadium Bag Policy

The following bags are not allowed at Avista Stadium:

Purses

Backpacks

Drawstring Bags

Fanny Packs

Grocery Store Bags

Tote Bags

The following bags are allowed at Avista Stadium:

Clear bags that do not exceed 12" long by 12" high by 6" wide

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziplock or similar)

Small wallets/clutches that do not exceed 5" x 8" x 2".

Manufactured diaper bags

Diaper bags

For more information on what to know before you visit Avista Stadium, CLICK HERE.

Mask Policy at Avista Stadium

The Spokane Indians will follow CDC and Washington State Department of Health Guidelines by requiring all fans ages 4 and up to wear a mask to attend games at Avista Stadium unless fully vaccinated.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from August 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.