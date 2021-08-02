Frogs Take Series, 7-6

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett AquaSox (51-26) maintained their lead most of the game, defeating the Eugene Emeralds (44-34), 7-6.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Eugene struck first, scoring one run when Sean Roby singled to left field. Their lead was brief; in the bottom of the second, Connor Hoover crushed a home run, driving in Tyler Keenan and putting the 'Sox ahead, 2-1.

Armani Smith tied the game in the top of the third with a double, driving in Tyler Fitzgerald. Smith scored two batters later when Ricardo Genoves hit a line drive to left field, putting the Emeralds up 3-2.

The Frogs surged ahead in the bottom of the fourth when Justin Lavey crushed a three-run home run to right-center field. The next inning, Cade Marlowe drove in Cody Grosse with a single to right field, extending the lead to 6-3. Before the end of the inning, Tyler Keenan tacked on another run with a sacrifice fly to right field.

The Emeralds drove in a run in both the seventh and eighth innings, putting them just two runs behind the AquaSox. Fitzgerald scored the final run of the game on a wild pitch in the top of the ninth; LHP Benjamin Onyshko closed the game with a strikeout, solidifying the Frogs' 7-6 victory.

WRAPPING IT UP

On the mound, Taylor Dollard pitched five complete innings, striking out five while allowing three runs. At the plate, Hoover and Lavey each hit a home run, driving in five of the seven runs.

LOOKING AHEAD

The AquaSox hit the road on Tuesday, August 3 for a six-game series against the Spokane Indians. You can tune in with Steve Willits here. The 'Sox return to Funko Field on Tuesday, August 10 to take on the Vancouver Canadians. Highlights from the promotional schedule include Pink at the Park, the 2021 AquaSox Baseball Card Team Set Giveaway and Root Beer Float Day.

