Ems Drop Finale in Everett to Cap Seesaw Series

August 2, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Eugene Emeralds News Release







Finishing off what was a back-and-forth series that featured the top two teams in the High-A West, the Eugene Emeralds (44-34) dropped Sunday's rubber match against the Everett AquaSox (51-26) by a final of 7-6 at Funko Field, the third consecutive game decided by one run between the two heavyweights.

THE DETAILS:

Winning Pitcher: Taylor Dollard (6-0, 5.35 ERA): 5.0 IP | 8 H | 3 R | 3 ER | 1 BB | 5 K

Losing Pitcher: Jake Dahlberg (0-1, 10.13 ERA): 4.0 IP | 9 H | 7 R | 7 ER | 0 BB | 4 K

Save: Ben Onyshko (2)

HR(s): Eugene: N/A | Everett: Hoover (9), Lavey (1)

HOW IT HAPPENED: Eugene wasted no time taking the game's first lead, jumping out to a 1-0 advantage when Sean Roby singled home Brett Auerbach - who had led off the game with a double - in the game's very first inning to put the Ems up from the jump, 1-0.

That lead only lasted until the second, though, when Conner Hoover blasted his ninth homer of the season, a two-run shot that turned a one-run lead into a one-run deficit for the Ems.

Eugene immediately retook a one-run lead in the top of the third thanks to a pair of RBI base knocks. Armani Smith, playing in his first game since July 22 after being hit on the hand by a pitch, doubled sharply to the left field wall to score Tyler Fitzgerald, and Ricardo Genovés followed two batters later with a single that brough home Smith to put the Ems back in front, 3-2.

Yet again, the AquaSox responded via the long ball as Justin Lavely lifted a three-run homer to center field in the fourth that put the Frogs up by two, 5-3.

Everett stretched their lead to four in the fifth with two more runs, the first on a Cade Marlowe RBI single to right and the second on a Tyler Keenan sac fly to right, but the Emeralds offense slowly but surely began chipping into that deficit two innings later.

Armani Smith continued his strong return to the lineup with a sharp single to left that scored Brett Auerbach in the seventh, and the Ems added another in the seventh when Carter Aldrete grounded into a double play that brought home a run from third to make it a 7-5 game in favor of Everett heading to the ninth.

In that ninth inning, Tyler Fitzgerald led off by belting a double to the wall on an 0-2 pitch and then advanced to third on a flyout to right field off the bat of Armani Smith. Sean Roby stepped up representing the tying run, but while Roby struck out swinging at a pitch in the dirt, the pitch from Everett reliever Ben Onyshko got all the way to the backstop and allowed Fitzgerald to score from third to make it a one-run game.

Up came Ricardo Genovés looking to spark an improbable rally with two outs and the bases empty, but Genovés struck out on three pitches to end the game and cap what was a back-and-forth series between the best two teams in the High-A West.

The seven-game series resulted with the AquaSox taking four-of-seven while outscoring the Ems by a mere run, 44-43. Four of the seven games between the two teams were decided by just one run while none of the seven games were decided by more than a three-run margin.

PEAK PERFORMERS:

Armani Smith - LF: It was a strong return for the lineup for the former UC Santa Barbara standout going 2-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.

Tyler Fitzgerald - SS: Like Smith, Fitzgerald had a solid two-hit day at the plate finishing 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and a walk.

The Bullpen: Yet again, the bullpen was money for the Emeralds as Austin Reich, Chris Wright and Tayor Rashi combined for a scoreless 4.0 innings of work with five strikeouts while allowing just one hit and one walk.

WHAT'S NEXT: The Eugene Emeralds enjoy an off day on Monday before welcoming the Tri-City Dust Devils (Los Angeles Angels) to down for a six-game series at PK Park that starts on Tuesday.

The Dust Devils currently boast a pair of Oregon Ducks in Kyle Kasser and Kenyon Yovan, the latter of which belted is first professional homer on Sunday against the Hillsboro Hops.

You can catch all the action Matt Dompe on the call via MiLB.tv, 95.3FM The Score, MiLB.com or on the MiLB app.

Tuesday's series opener is another Tech Tuesday where fans can get 50% off their box seat tickets by purchasing online at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com.

Because the Emeralds also scored six runs on Sunday, fans can use the promo code 'TIX4SIX' when purchasing tickets online at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com before first pitch on Tuesday to get 50% off box seat tickets to ANY remaining Emeralds home game.

Tickets to Emeralds home games are available at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or by calling (541) 342-5367.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from August 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.