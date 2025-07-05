5-Run 9th Inning Launches Ems to 7th Straight Victory

July 5, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







HILLSBORO, OR - The Emeralds defeated the Hillsboro Hops by a final score of 10-5. Eugene has now won 7 games in a row and have taken the first 5 against the Hops. Eugene will now have an opportunity to win a season-high 8th straight game and secure their first series sweep of the season.

Hillsboro jumped out to a lead in the 1st inning for the 2nd straight game. Slade Caldwell drew a walk and with 2-outs Angel Ortiz singled to put runners at the corners for Kenny Castillo. He ripped a ball out to left that took a weird bounce that Jonah Cox couldn't quite locate. It ended up being a double for Castillo with both base runners scoring on the play to give them the early 2-0 lead.

Eugene immediately responded with a 3-run frame in the top of the 2nd. Drew Cavanaugh started off the inning with a 6 pitch walk and got into 3rd on a wild pitch and a passed ball. Charlie Szykowny drew a 1-out walk to put runners on the corners for Dayson Croes. Croes ripped a single out to left field to drive home Cavanaugh for the first run of the game. Quinn McDaniel hit a ground rule double that allowed Szykowny to score and put runners at 2nd and 3rd. Guillermo Williamson ripped a screaming ground ball to the shortstop Jansel Luis who had to take the out at 1st and it allowed Croes to score to give the Ems a 3-2 lead after 2 innings.

The Hops were able to tie up the game in the bottom of the 3rd. Slade Caldwell led off the inning with a walk and got into 2nd base on a sacrifice bunt from Jansel Luis. Caldwell stole 3rd and scored on a 6-3 groundout from Druw Jones to tie up the game at 3-3 after 3 innings of play.

Eugene took the lead in the top of the 6th inning. Drew Cavanaugh singled and was able to advance into 2nd base. Charlie Szykowny hit a ground ball with 2-outs that Anderson Rojas couldn't field cleanly so it allowed Cavanaugh to come home to score on the play to give the Ems the lead. The Hops tied it right back up in the bottom of the 6th inning after loading up the bases on 3 straight walks. Anderson Rojas hit into a double play but it was enough to tie the game up at 4-4.

In the 7th inning both teams pushed home a run to tie the game up once again. Quinn McDaniel led off the frame with a single and a few batters later, Scott Bandura ripped a single to give the Ems the temporary lead. In the home half of the frame Slade Caldwell led it off by getting hit by a pitch and Angel Ortiz hit a 2-out double to tie up the game at 5-5.

In the top of the 9th the Emeralds offense was able to explode in a massive way. Guillermo Williamson led off the inning with a walk before Jose Ramos came in as a pinch runner. Scott Bandura followed it up with a walk of his own to put a pair of runners on. Jonah brought home the first run of the frame with an 0-2 single to give the Ems a 1-run lead.

The inning didn't stop there however as Bo Davidson drew a walk to load up the bases. With the bases loaded there was a passed ball by the catcher Kenny Castillo that allowed Bandura to score. The next batter, Zane Zielinski hit a 1-out single to bring home a pair of runs. Dayson Croes brought home the final run of the frame with a 2-out single to give Croes the 3-hit night.

Liam Simon took over in the bottom of the 9th and sent down the batters 1-2-3 to give the Ems the win. He retired the first 2 batters via strikeout and Jonah Cox went airborne and over the wall to secure the final out of the night and to give Eugene the 10-5 victory.

The Ems continue to find ways to win and it has been an incredible fun stretch of baseball to watch. They are now in sole possession of 1st place with a record of 11-2.

The Ems will close out the series tomorrow afternoon against the Hops. First pitch is set for 1:05 PM with Dylan Carmouche on the mound.







Northwest League Stories from July 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.