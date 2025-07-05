It's Mariners Weekend with the AquaSox

July 5, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







Saturday, July 5 - 7:05 First Pitch

PROJECTED STARTER: RHP/LHP Jurrangelo Cijntje

SALUTE TO MARINERS WEEKEND BEGINS: My Oh My! It is Salute to the Mariners weekend! Throughout the weekend we will be celebrating our 30th anniversary as an affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. In addition to wearing special Mariners themed jerseys, we will have several special fan giveaways throughout the game, and the Mariner Moose (on Sunday only) will be making an appearance.

BOBBLEHEAD DOLL GIVEAWAY: Calling all AquaSox memorabilia collectors: It is Bryce Miller Bobblehead Day presented by Sound Transit! Make sure to line up early as only the first 1,000 fans will receive a bobblehead. Additionally, bobbleheads will be distributed one per person - not per ticket. An AquaSox pitcher in 2022, Miller is currently in his 3rd season in the Mariners starting rotation. Last season he was 12-8 for Seattle.

DICK'S DRIVE-IN LAUNCH-A-BALL: Who loves winning prizes? Everyone! For only $5, purchase 5 tennis balls to launch toward targets on the field post-game. If your ball lands on a target, you will be in contention for some epic prizes courtesy of Dick's Drive-In!

FIREWORKS: After the game, watch us light up the Everett skyline with an amazing fireworks extravaganza set to music presented by Diedrich Espresso.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30

MAIN GATES: 6:00 PM







Northwest League Stories from July 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.