Everett Falls, 3-0, in Pitching Due

EVERETT, WA: Wearing royal blue and gold striped jerseys as part of Salute to the Mariners Weekend, the Everett AquaSox fell to the Vancouver Canadians 3-0 Saturday night.

Vancouver held a 3-0 lead after three innings of play. Arjun Nimmala, the Toronto Blue Jays' No. 1 prospect, knocked an RBI double in the top of the first, and Cutter Coffey smacked a two-run homer two innings later.

Switch-handed pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje exited after throwing 4.2 innings of three-run baseball. The AquaSox starter allowed seven hits, walked three, and struck out five, raising his strikeout total this season to 63. Relieving Cijntje was righty Allan Saathoff, who collected four scoreless outs while allowing zero hits and striking out one.

AquaSox pitchers hurled six consecutive scoreless innings to end the game. After Saathoff departed, right-hander Ben Hernandez threw two shutout innings while allowing one hit. Hernandez also struck out a pair of batters. Throwing the top of the ninth inning in his Funko Field debut was righty Hunter Cranton, who struck out one.

Everett tallied only three hits during the game. Milkar Perez and Luis Suisbel singled, and Brandon Eike hit his 12th double of the year. The largest scoring threat occurred in the bottom of the eighth as the Frogs placed runners on the corners, but a flyout to center field ended the efforts that inning.

R H E VANCOUVER CANADIANS 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0

3 9 0 EVERETT AQUASOX 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

0 3 0 WIN: Khal Stephen (5-1) LOSS: Jurrangelo Cijntje (4-5) SAVE: Yondrei Rojas (2)

VANCOUVER PITCHING: Stephen (6.0), Coleman (2.0), Rojas (1.0) EVERETT PITCHING: Cijntje (4.2), Saathoff (1.1), Hernandez (2.0), Cranton (1.0)

VANCOUVER HOME RUNS: Coffey (6, 3rd inning off Cijntje, 1 on, 0 out). EVERETT HOME RUNS: None

ATTENDANCE: 2,275 TIME: 2 Hours, 27 Minutes

