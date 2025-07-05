Offense Goes Extinct on Jurassic Ballpark Night

Tri-City's Ryan Johnson turned in one of the best outings in the minor leagues this season as the Dust Devils shut out the Indians, 2-0, in front of 5,323 fans at Avista Stadium for Jurassic Ballpark & Fireworks Night presented by Zerorez of Spokane and Big 99.9 Coyote Country.

TOP PERFORMERS

The 74th overall pick out of Dallas Baptist last season, Johnson began the year in the Angels bullpen-without ever appearing in the minors-before joining the Dust Devils in May to be stretched out as a starter. The right-hander looked plenty stretched tonight, allowing just one hit and no walks while striking out 12 in Tri-City's first nine-inning complete game since 2021 (Hector Yan vs. Spokane - 7/24/2021).

Michael Prosecky tossed four scoreless frames in an abbreviated outing while Stu Flesland III and Davis Palermo combined for three shutout frames of relief in the loss.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (12-11), Redband (4-4), OFT (2-4), Cafecitos (2-1), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (0-1), Road Grays (17-19), Harry Potter (0-0), Oat Milkers (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Sunday, July 6th vs. Tri-City - 1:05 p.m. (Gates Open - 12:00 p.m.)

Tri-City RHP Ryan Costieu (2-5, 6.45) vs. Spokane RHP Braxton Hyde (1-2, 5.75)

Promotion - OTTO the Mascot's Birthday & Kid's Day presented Pizza Factory*:* Join us as we celebrate OTTO the Mascot's Birthday! OTTO's mascot friends will be on hand and we'll have great activities for kids all day long. Don't forget to bring you glove and stick around after the game for Pizza Factory Catch on the Field!







