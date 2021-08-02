All-Around Team Win Wraps Spokane Series

SPOKANE, WA - A three-run ninth inning spurred the Vancouver Canadians to a 6-3 win over the Spokane Indians (Rockies) Sunday evening at Avista Stadium.

With the game tied 3-3 to start the ninth, DJ Neal was plunked by a pitch to put the go-ahead run on base. Tanner Morris executed a hit-and-run by slapping the ball past the shortstop to put runners at the corners with one out before Luis De Los Santos bounced a grounder over the mound to score the eventual winning run. The inning continued with a Spencer Horwitz walk then Will Robertson was pegged to load the bases with two outs. Phil Clarke - facing a new pitcher - worked a four-pitch free pass to force home the second run of the inning and was followed by Ronny Brito, whose infield single deep in the hole at third base brought in the third score of the frame to put the Canadians ahead 6-3.

Justin Maese (W, 2-0) - who came on in the eighth and worked around a lead-off walk to retire the next three hitters - set down the side in order in the bottom of the ninth to secure his second win of the series.

Two home runs gave Vancouver an early advantage. Zac Cook slugged his first Advanced-A homer in the top of the third to start the scoring before Clarke launched a two-run shot in the fourth.

A trio of C's hurlers kept the Indians hitless over eight innings. Nick Fraze got the start and logged four perfect innings that featured four punch outs, Adrian Hernandez was perfect for two innings of relief and Maese faced seven men over the final two frames. Spokane did all of their damage in the fifth when four hits - including two home runs - scored their three runs against Brandon Eisert.

All nine starters contributed with a hit, run or RBI and eight of nine had at least one base knock. Clarke led the way with his second three-hit game of the year, finished a triple shy of the cycle and was responsible for four of the six runs scored. Horwitz doubled as part of a two-hit day and Morris finished with a pair of singles. The quartet of pitchers combined to allow one walk after the pitching staff struggled with command in the first five games of the series.

With the win, Vancouver improves to 10-3 on Sundays this year and finishes their season series at Avista Stadium with six wins and six losses. They'll face Spokane September 7-12 in what will be the final meeting of the year between these two clubs.

After an off day on Monday, the Canadians return to action Tuesday night as the home team against the Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks). Neither team has announced their rotation for the series. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. with the Vancouver Canadians Pregame Show, powered by North Beach Agency, and first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on the Sportsnet Radio Network. Individual tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets for home games in Hillsboro are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

