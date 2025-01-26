Spitfires Beat Steelheads 5-2

WINDSOR, ON. - The Steelheads were in town for the only time this season as they made their yearly western swing. The last time these two teams met was back in October when the Spitfires won a 7-5 shootout with a lot of offence and not a lot of defense. On Sunday, it was a different story as the Spitfires shutdown the Steelheads offence and came away with the 5-2 win.

In the first period, the Steelheads would dictate the shot clock as they doubled the Spitfires 14-7 throughout the frame. Froggett was up to the task and stopped all 14. The Spitfires were able to capitalize on costly turnovers by the Steelheads to strike twice. Abraham scored his 16 th on a spin-around shot while the goalie was screened to gain the 1-0 lead. A few minutes later, Morneau finished off a pretty passing play from McNamara and Mathurin for his 15 th of the season. The Spitfires were up 2-0 after 20 minutes.

In the second period, it would be the opposite story of the first. The Spitfires dictated the shots but could not score. The Steelheads were able to score on the powerplay to cut the lead to 2-1. With just a few seconds left in the period, the Steelheads would score again, and we were tied 2-2 heading into the third period.

In the third period, the Spitfires special teams would go to work. Back to back shorthanded goals from Ilya Protas and Liam Greentree gave the Spitfires a 4-2 lead. Both were highlight reel goals. Late in the game, Protas would find his 2 nd of the night on the powerplay with a snipe top shelf to make it 5-2. The Spitfires would shut down the Steelheads and take the 5-2 win.

The Spitfires are back in action on Thursday January 30 th when the Flint Firebirds come to town. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm

