Gens Lose 6-1 to Storm

January 26, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals hosted the Hockey Fights Cancer game against the Guelph Storm for the first and only time at the Tribute Communities Centre this season and were unsuccessful in a 6-1 loss.

Colorado Avalanche prospect Calum Ritchie played his 200th career game. Storms Charlie Paquette fired first early in the game, and the Gens worked quickly to cover.

During a Gens powerplay, the Storm scored a shorthanded goal by Hunter McKenzie. By the end of the period, the Gens were down two, and going into the second, the Gens had to make up some ground.

Paquette sniped in his second goal of the game early in the third making it harder for the Gens to close the gap.

Colby Barlow, who recently made the all-time OHL official top 50 goal-scorer list, netted his 27th of the season and put the Gens on the board.

Parker Snelgrove scored minutes later against goaltender Jacob Oster. The Gens could not catch up in the second, and it was difficult to make any more play in the third.

Ryan Mcguire hit the back of the net early in the third, and Paquette secured a hat-trick with an empty netter near the end of the third.

The Generals ended the night with a loss at home and will play their next home game against the Barrie Colts. Catch the game on CHL TV or Rogers TV or listen on Oshawa Generals Radio. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m., and tickets are available here.

