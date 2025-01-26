Niagara's Five-Goal Third Ruins Erie's Strong Start, Fimis' Pair

January 26, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

St. Catharines, Ontario - Three-in-three fun concluded for the Erie Otters on Sunday afternoon, as the Erie Otters would bookend their weekend with another battle against geographic rival Niagara. Making their second trip of the season to the Meridian Centre, Erie would look to replicate the results they've had thus far against the eastern conference foe - wins. In their last trip to the Niagara Region, Erie would down Niagara 9-3. In their last game against the IceDogs - at home on Friday night - Martin Misiak would be the hero with the shootout winner. Round 3 would start the first of four games on the road for the Erie Otters, looking to get going on the right foot.

After a pair of slower starts in the prior two games of the weekend, Erie would come out flying in period one of the final game of the three-in-three. Led by a strong, confident period in the defensive end by Charlie Burns in net, Erie would give him a proverbial cushion. Running into penalty trouble throughout the opening 20, the Otters would find five power play opportunities - including the last of the bunch bleeding into the second period for 1:49. On Erie's third power play opportunity of the day, Tyler Challenger (2, PPG) would net his second career Ontario Hockey League goal after a strong opening frame. Erie would outshoot Niagara by a 10-shot margin, 16-6, and take a 1-0 lead into the first break of the day.

A high-octane action second period would see the Otters continue to hold a one-goal lead through the frame. Erie would continue to put on a shooting clinic, outshooting Niagara 17-9 in the middle period. Halfway through the game, Pano Fimis (18) would receive a nifty feed from Sam Alfano, and put it away with a backhand to make it 2-0 Erie. With the assist, Sam Alfano would extend his point-streak to 11-straight games. The period would also feature much of the same between the Otters and the IceDogs - penalties, and plenty of them. On the first power play of the period for Niagara, Ryan Roobroeck (32, PPG) would make it a one-goal game with an odd-angle shot. The second power play of the period would bleed over into the third for the Niagara IceDogs. Erie would take a 2-1 lead into the third period.

With a chance to close the weekend with a win, Erie would look to hold on - or add to - their one-goal lead. The IceDogs would have other thoughts. As power play opportunities would continue to present themselves for the IceDogs, Andrei Loshko (28, PPG) would get the tying goal in the game with 7:58 gone by in the third. From there, the IceDogs would pour it on heavy - grabbing a goal six seconds later by Max Crete (11), and eight minutes later by Noah Van Vliet (5) for what would end up as the game-winning goal. Erie would pull the netminder, and score a goal to make it 4-3 from Pano Fimis (19) second of the night, but a closing pair of goals from Sean Doherty (7, ENG) and Matthew Virgilio (4 PPG) would give the IceDogs their first win of the season over the Otters, 6-3.

The Erie Otters continue play on the road, as they close out January and open February with a three-game road trip to Owen Sound, London, and Sarnia. Erie will then return home on Tuesday, February 4 for the annual School Day Game against the Guelph Storm - with a special 11:00 A.M. puck drop.

