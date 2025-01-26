Generals Host Storm on Hockey Fights Cancer Night Presented by GM and Unifor Local 222

Oshawa, On. - The Osawa Generals host the Guelph Storm on Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by GM and Unifor Local 222.

Oshawa is coming off a big 6-3 win over their biggest rivals the Peterborough Petes as they came from behind scoring five unanswered goals. The Gens remain in a battle for that top spot in both the division and conference as they look to start stringing wins together.

The Guelph Storm come into this one the opposite end of the spectrum, battling to get out of the cellar in the Western Conference. Guelph are entering this having dropped their last three on the hop with the most recent coming against the Brantford Bulldogs.

This is the first of two meeting that these two teams will have this year with their last matchup being over a year ago in December of 2023, and it was the Storm taking down the Generals 3-2.

After Luca Marrelli opened the scoring in the game the Gens offence got quiet as Guelph scored three straight opening up a two-goal lead.

With less than 10 minutes to go in the game Oshawa would get one back via Rasmus Kumpulainen, but it was not enough as the Generals came up short.

On the Generals keep an eye out for Columbus Blue Jackets Prospect and Oshawa Generals Hockey Fights Cancer Ambassador Luca Marrelli. The Gens defenceman is second in the OHL scoring race with 57 points, just one off the lead.

For the Storm watch out for their captain and Philadelphia Flyers Prospect Jett Luchanko, The Storm forward has 26 points in 21 games so far this season and has collected nine multi point games.

