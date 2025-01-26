Parekh's Hat Trick Sends Spirit to Victory in Ottawa

January 26, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release









Saginaw Spirit defenseman Zayne Parekh takes a shot against the Ottawa 67's

(Saginaw Spirit, Credit: Tim Austen) Saginaw Spirit defenseman Zayne Parekh takes a shot against the Ottawa 67's(Saginaw Spirit, Credit: Tim Austen)

Ottawa, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit defeated the Ottawa 67's 7-2 on Sunday, January 26th. Liam Storch picked up a goal and an assist while Zayne Parekh had a four-point game with three goals and an assist. Andrew Oke got the start in net for Saginaw recording 25 saves on 27 shots. Collin MacKenzie was the starting goaltender for Ottawa tallying 22 saves on 29 shots.

During four-on-four play and a delayed penalty for Saginaw, the 67's took a 1-0 lead. Frankie Marrelli sent a shot that trickled off the blocker of Oke and into the back of the net. Luca Pinelli and Nic Whitehead got the assists 5:21 into the game.

The Spirit answered while shorthanded as Liam Storch cleared the puck into the Ottawa zone and Sebastien Gervais fired the loose puck into the back of the empty Ottawa net from a good bounce off the boards. Storch tallied the assist as Saginaw tied the game at 1-1.

Saginaw took their first lead of the game as Brody Najim found Xander Vellaris in the slot and Vellaris buried the puck into the Ottawa net. Najim and Carson Harmer picked up the assists giving the Spirit a 2-1 lead 14:29 into the first period.

Liam Storch extended the Spirit's lead as he dove and poked a loose puck into the back of the net. Jacob Cloutier and Josh Glavin recorded the assists.

After 1: SAG 3 - 1 OTT (Total Shots: 10 - 8)

The Spirit struck first in the second as Nic Sima sent a backhander on net which rebounded right to Zayne Parekh, who fired it home. Sima and Dima Zhilkin picked up the assists as Saginaw' lead grew to 4-1 at 5:28 into the second period.

While on a man advantage, Zayne Parekh skated to the middle of the left faceoff circle and sniped the puck past MacKenzie for his second goal of the game.

After some back and forth passing, Saginaw capitalized on the powerplay once again with Zayne Parekh sending a cross ice pass to Michael Misa who fired a one timer into the net. Parekh and Harmer got the assists as the Spirit grew their lead to 6-1.

Ottawa got back on the board as Will Gerrior deflected in a shot from Kohyn Eshkawkogan. He and Filip Ekberg tallied the assists while on a man advantage.

After 2: SAG 6 - 2 OTT (2nd Period Shots: 12 - 12 Totals Shots: 22 - 20)

Zayne Parekh completed the hat-trick as he fired a one-time pass from Dima Zhilkin into the back of the net. Zhilkin got the assist as Saginaw took a 7-2 lead while on a two-man advantage.

FINAL: SAG 7 - 2 OTT (3rd Period Shots: 7 - 7 Total Shots: 29 - 27)

Powerplays: SAG 3/4 OTT 1/5

Goaltenders: SAG Andrew Oke (25 Saves / 27 Shots W) OTT Collin MacKenzie (22 Saves / 29 Shots L)

Saginaw returns home to face off against the Kingston Frontenacs on Thursday, January 30th. Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.