Game Day - January 26 - GUE vs. OSH
January 26, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The Storm will spend Sunday in Oshawa for a date with the Generals
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Lev Katzin
Has 26 points (7 goals, 19 assists) in 19 games this season
Has a point in his last 2 games
107th overall on the NHL Central Scoutings Mid Season Rankings
Who to Watch - Oshawa Generals
Colby Barlow
Has 44 points (26 goals, 18 assists) in 42 games this season
Has a least 1 point in his last 8 games
Had 4 goals and 1 assist in his last game
Head-to-Head
Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. Oshawa 0-0-0-0 Guelph 0-0-0-0
Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. Oshawa 1-1-0-0 Guelph 1-1-0-0
Last 5 Years Oshawa 3-1-0-2 Guelph 3-3-0-0
Last 5 Years OSH vs. GUE @ Oshawa Oshawa 2-0-0-1 Guelph 1-2-0-0
Last 5 Years OSH vs. GUE @ Guelph Oshawa 1-1-0-1 Guelph 2-1-0-0
