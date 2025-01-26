Game Preview: Spirit at Ottawa 67's

January 26, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit (22-19-1-1) visit the Ottawa 67's (15-21-3-5) on Sunday, January 26th at TD Place.

Today's Game:

Puck drop is at 2:00 PM.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: OHL Live, CHL App, OHL Action Pak Ch. 468

Last Game:

Saginaw last played on Friday, January 24th where they fell to the Kingston Frontenacs 7-6 in a shootout. Zayne Parekh, Jacob Cloutier and Nic Sima each scored twice in the matchup.

Ottawa last played on Saturday, January 25th where they defeated the Kingston Frontenacs 5-4. Nic Whitehead had two goals and two assists while Luca Pinelli scored twice. The 67's win over Kingston ended a run of nine straight losses (0-8-1-0).

This Season:

The Spirit took a 5-2 victory over Ottawa in their previous matchup at the Dow Event Center on January 2nd. Zayne Parekh scored the lone goal of the first period which gave the Spirit a 1-0 lead heading into the second. The 67's answered early in the second as Nathan Amidovski tied the game at 1-1. Both teams scored once more in the period to send this game into the third period tied at 2-2. The third period was dominated by the Spirit as they scored three in the final period, with a pair coming off the stick of Kristian Epperson.

Players to Watch:

Michael Misa is currently riding a nine-game point streak into Sunday's contest and continues to lead the league with 81 points (38G, 43A). On the team's road trip so far, Misa has a goal and five assists in two games. Dima Zhilkin has recorded a point in five straight games. In 29 games this season, Zhilkin has seven goals and 14 assists. Zayne Parekh is coming off a three-point performance against Kingston in which he had two goals and an assist. In his last five games, Parekh has six goals and six assists for 12 points.

Blue Jackets prospect Luca Pinelli is currently leading his team in points with 43. In 32 games this season, Pinelli has 26 goals and 17 assists. Cooper Foster is second on his team in both points and assists. In 40 games the Penguins prospect has 15 goals and 24 assists (39P). St. Louis draft pick Matthew Mayich is leading the 67's in assists this season with 25. In 42 games this season, Mayich has 29 points. Nic Whitehead led the way in Ottawa's game against the Frontenacs Saturday with a career-high four-point game (2G, 2A).

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

Zayne Parekh (CGY)

Igor Chernyshov (SJ)

Ottawa's NHL Drafted Players:

Luca Pinelli (CBJ)

Matthew Mayich (STL)

Cooper Foster (PIT)

