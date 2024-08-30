Spitfires & Keanu Reeves Raise $20,000 for CMHA

August 30, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







What a wonderful ending to an incredible story that made such positive headlines around the globe. Thank you Keanu for blessing us with this incredible gift of charity. CMHA Windsor will receive 100% of proceeds from the auction. Hockey fan Jeffery Clark is now the proud owner of this one of a kind Jersey and contract. Thank you for your incredible kindness and thank you to everyone whom made this possible. @caesarswindsor @drewdilkens @dogstarband #communitycomesfirst #windsorspitfires #cmha @ohlofficial

