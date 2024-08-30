Petes Announce Rosters for Annual Maroon vs White Game

(Peterborough, ON) - The Peterborough Petes have officially announced the rosters for the annual Maroon vs White Game, which takes place on Friday, August 30 at 4:05 p.m. at the PMC. The rosters can be found below:

Rosters:

MAROON WHITE

2 Thanasi Marentette (D) 2 Kaiden Thatcher (D)

5 Martin Matejicek (D) 3 Genc Ula (D)

7 Chase Lefebvre (F) 6 Grayden Strohack (D)

8 Liam Ladds (D) 8 Cameron Martin (D)

9 Blake Gowan (D) 9 Spencer Thompson (D)

10 Joshua Kaufman (F) 11 Brody Partridge (F)

15 Kyle Secko (D) 12 Chase Del Colombo (F)

16 Joseph Cadorin (F) 15 Carson Cameron (D)

18 Adam Levac (F) 16 Brody Leet (F)

19 Vasily Serov (F) 17 William Haley (D)

20 Dylan Turcotte (F) 19 Caden Taylor (F)

21 Aiden Al-Joundi (F) 20 Ben Sherwin (F)

22 Nathan Leek (F) 21 Easton Lynds (F)

23 Francis Parish (F) 22 Nico Addy (F)

24 Gavin Haslam (D) 25 Aiden Lee (F)

25 Brayden Velliaris (D) 26 Aiden Young (F)

27 Colin Fitzgerald (F) 27 Harrison O'Connor (F)

28 Isaac Larmand (F) 28 Brennan Faulkner (F)

29 Braydon McCallum (F)

35 Dylan Lee-Stack (G) 35 Masen Johnston (G)

1 Luka Gelinas (G) (Rotating)

The general public are invited to attend the game, which will also be streamed live on the Petes. Print out rosters will be available at the top of the Club Section.

Tickets for the Petes preseason games in Norwood, Port Hope, and Millbrook are available now. Stay tuned to the Petes social media channels and website for season updates as they become available.

