Niagara IceDogs Donating $1 Per Ticket Sold at September 8th Pre-Season Game

The Niagara IceDogs are very happy to announce that $1 from every ticket purchased for our Sunday September 8th Preseason Game v the Brantford Bulldogs, will be donated to the Humane Society of Greater Niagara.

The Humane Society of Greater Niagara recently set up at the Niagara IceDogs 2nd Annual Summer Fan Fest last Saturday. They brought along with them their adoption trailer for the event. It is with great excitement to share that one of the Jack Russell Terrier puppies were adopted at the Summer Fan Fest.

To purchase tickets call the Meridian Centre Box Office at 905-687-3641 ext 1.

