Rangers Announce Captain and Leadership Team for the 2024-25 Season

August 30, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers are proud to announce that defenceman Matthew Andonovski has been named the club's captain for the 2024-25 season. The 19-year-old from Markham, Ontario, steps into this leadership role as he enters his fourth season with the Rangers, bringing with him a wealth of experience, determination, and a steadfast commitment to his team.

Selected by the Rangers in the fourth round, 62nd overall, of the 2021 OHL Priority Selection, Andonovski has since made a significant impact on the ice. Over his 175 games in the Ontario Hockey League, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound blueliner has accumulated seven goals and 52 points. However, it is his defensive prowess, relentless shot-blocking, and tough, competitive play that have truly set him apart as he was a fifth-round pick by the Ottawa Senators in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and earned an entry-level contract in July.

"It's an honour to be named the captain of the Rangers, it's a very historic franchise and to be one of those names is pretty special," said Andonovski. "I'm excited to get to know all of the new guys and get the season going, I think we have a great group here."

Joining Andonovski in the leadership group are Trent Swick, Lucas Ellinas, and Cameron Reid, who have been named alternate captains for the upcoming season. Each of these players has demonstrated strong leadership on and off the ice, and they will play a crucial role in supporting Andonovski as the Rangers aim for a successful season.

Kitchener Rangers Head Coach, Jussi Ahokas expressed his confidence in the team's decision, stating, "Matthew's leadership on and off the ice, his work ethic, and his commitment to his teammates are exactly what we want in a leader. Trent, Luke, and Cam have also shown strong leadership, and together, this group will play key roles in guiding our team this season."

Next up the Rangers will host a Preseason Showcase at The Kitchener Memorial Auditorium from August 30th to September 1st. This exciting event will feature the Saginaw Spirit, Erie Otters, Brantford Bulldogs, and your Kitchener Rangers. Tickets are $5.00 (General Admission, one ticket price for all ages, children under 2 are free) and can be purchased at the door on the day of the games. Net proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Make-A-Wish Canada. The showcase will conclude with Fan Fest on Sunday, September 1st, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

