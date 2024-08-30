Bulldogs Sign Training Camp Standout Parker Holmes

BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Matt Turek announced today the signing of 2023 OHL Priority Selection forward Parker Holmes to an OHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.

Holmes, of South Mountain, was originally selected in the 7th round, 129th overall in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection Draft. Holmes was coming off a spectacular season with the Kemptville 73's U18, posting 25 goals & 24 assists for 49 points in 41 regular season games as a 15-year old. The towering, 6'4" / 218lbs, left winger continued his dominance in the playoffs adding 4 goals & 9 assists for 13 points in 11 post-season contests. Spending the 2023-24 season with the Kemptville 73's of the CCHL, Holmes got used to the junior A level, skating in 51 games at the level as a rookie. Holmes will now look to build on a tremendous camp that saw him earn his way onto the Brantford Bulldogs for the 2024-25 season.

"Parker Holmes personifies what we look for in a Brantford Bulldog." said Bulldogs General Manager Matt Turek. "Parker never let a draft number stand in the way of his work ethic to make the Bulldogs and showed up for both the 2023 & 2024 Training Camps committed to compete for an OHL role. Parker adds a size and strength element to our forward group that we feel will be essential moving forward and we are excited to see Parker continue to grow on and off the ice in Brantford."

