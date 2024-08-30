Kitchener Rangers Sign Defenceman Kaden Schneider

Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers announced today that defenceman Kaden Schneider (pronounced shh-neye-der) has committed to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the club. He is the eighth player from the Rangers' 2024 OHL Priority Selection class to sign with the team.

"Kaden has shown immense improvement since we drafted him," said General Manager Mike McKenzie. "He has obviously put in the work and has earned this opportunity. He is a big and mobile defenceman who defends very well and will add to our already strong group of 2007-born players. Welcome to Kitchener Kaden and the Schneider family."

The 6-foot-3, 182-pound defender was drafted by the Rangers in the 14th round of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection and secured a spot on the roster following the 2024 Training Camp. Schneider hails from Calgary, AB, and is following in the footsteps of his father, Geoff Schneider, who is from Kitchener and played two seasons with the Kingston Frontenacs in the '90s before going to the University of Waterloo.

"It feels amazing to be signed by the Kitchener Rangers. It truly is a dream come true as Kitchener is my dad's hometown so that means a lot to me. I'm really excited to get started," said Schneider.

After a competitive season with the Calgary Flames U18 AAA team, where he recorded five assists and 59 penalty minutes in 28 games, Schneider made a strong impression during both the Rangers' Development and Training Camps this offseason. His performance earned him this opportunity with the club.

Schneider will wear number 21 for the Blueshirts.

Next up the Rangers will host a Preseason Showcase at The Kitchener Memorial Auditorium from August 30th to September 1st. This exciting event will feature the Saginaw Spirit, Erie Otters, Brantford Bulldogs, and your Kitchener Rangers. Tickets are $5.00 (General Admission, one ticket price for all ages, children under 2 are free) and can be purchased at the door on the day of the games. Net proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Make-A-Wish Canada. The showcase will conclude with Fan Fest on Sunday, September 1st, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

