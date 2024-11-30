Spirit Comeback Falls Short Against Brampton Saturday

November 30, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release









Brampton Steelheads' Jakub Fibigr and Saginaw Spirit's Kristian Epperson

(Saginaw Spirit, Credit: Eric Young) Brampton Steelheads' Jakub Fibigr and Saginaw Spirit's Kristian Epperson(Saginaw Spirit, Credit: Eric Young)

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit hosted the Brampton Steelheads on Saturday, November 30th where they fell by a score of 5-3. Michael Misa picked up a goal and an assist and Dima Zhilkin scored his fifth goal of the season. Andrew Oke got the start in net for Saginaw recording 22 saves on 26 shots. Jack Ivankovic was the starting goaltender for Brampton tallying 39 saves on 42 shots.

The Steelheads opened the scoring on Saturday as Carson Rehkopf slipped a shot short side and found the back of the net. Luke Misa and Jakub Fibigr tallied the assists as Brampton took a 1-0 lead 7:37 into the first period.

With 35.6 seconds left in the first period, Michael Misa picked up a rebound in front of the net and sent a backhand shot into the back of the net. Jacob Cloutier and Josh Glavin picked up the assists as the Spirit tied the game at one.

After 1: SAG 1 - 1 BRAM (Total Shots: 6 - 6)

Brampton regained their lead as Porter Martone sent a shot through the five-hole of Oke. Luke Misa and Jakub Fibigr were credited with the assists as the Steelheads took a 2-1 lead 11:35 into the second period.

After 2: SAG 1 - 2 BRAM (2nd Period Shots: 20 - 9 Totals Shots: 26 - 15)

Adam Zidlicky extended the Steelheads lead as he sent a backhander into the back of the net off a 2-on-0. Jakub Fibigr recorded the assist.

The Spirit capitalized on the powerplay with Dima Zhilkin firing a one-timer past Ivankovic for his fifth goal of the season. Michael Misa and Calem Mangone tallied the assists 7:18 into the third period to draw within one.

Just 23 seconds later, Brampton regained their two-goal lead as Gabriel Chiarot found the back of the net. Jakub Fibigr picked up his fourth assist of the night and Luke Misa tallied an assist as the Steelheads took a 4-2 lead.

With 3:16 left in the third, Kristian Epperson sniped the puck top shelf for his 10th goal of the season. Graydon Jones and Joey Willis recorded the assists as Saginaw cut the lead to 4-3.

At 18:40 into the third Carson Rehkopf scored an empty net goal. Porter Martone and Parker Von Richter recorded the assists.

FINAL: SAG 3 - 5 BRAM (3rd Period Shots: 16 - 12 Total Shots: 46 - 27)

Powerplays: SAG 1/4 BRAM 0/3

Goaltenders: SAG Andrew Oke (22 Saves / 26 Shots L) Jack Ivankovic (39 Saves / 42 Shots W)

Saginaw travels to Sarnia to close out the weekend as they face off against the Sting at Progressive Auto Sales Arena on Sunday. Puck drop is set for 2:05 PM.

