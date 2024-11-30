OHL Postpones Firebirds at Otters on Saturday

November 30, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







TORONTO, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League announced on Saturday that, due to inclement weather and travel conditions for the Firebirds coming from Niagara, tonight's regular season game between the Erie Otters and the Firebirds has been postponed. The game will be rescheduled at a date still to be determined.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.