Spitfires Double Up Owen Sound 6-3

November 30, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







The Spitfires rolled into Owen Sound in the wee hours of Saturday morning after a tough loss in Guelph. The Storm defeated the Spitfires 6-2 at the Sleeman Centre on Friday and the Spitfires were looking to put that in the rear-view mirror on Saturday. At the Bayshore, the Spitfires were able to fend off the Attack as Greentree had a hat-trick on route to a 6-3 win.

In the first period, the Attack would open the scoring on the powerplay 3 and a half minutes in. the Spitfires top line would come back five minutes later and respond to tie the game. Protas got the puck to Morneau and he found Greentree who scored his 15 th goal of the season. Less than two minutes later, Protas would score his 16 th goal of the season unassisted to give the Spitfires a 2-1 lead heading into the intermission. Owen Sound outshot Windsor 16-12 in the opening frame.

In the second period, the Attack would tie the game just 46 seconds in. Just over two minutes later, Morneau would score his 10 th goal on the powerplay on a rebound in front of the Attack goal. Under three minutes later, the Spitfires would double their lead as Morneau found Greentree who sniped his 2 nd of the night. It was 4-2 and that was it for Carter George as Owen Sound changed goalies to Matthew Koprowski. Nothing would transpire over the next 14 minutes, and we would head to the third period.

In the third period, it took quite a while for the games next goal. It was the Owen Sound Attack finding the back of the net to cut the lead to 4-3 with just 8 minutes to play. Late in the game, Cole Davis would seal the deal as the Sutton, Ontario native beat Koprowski up top to make it 5-3. Liam Greentree would cap off the night with an empty net goal for a hat-trick and the Spitfires skated to a 6-3 win.

The Spitfires have a few days off before they return to practice ahead of a doubleheader at home on the weekend. The Kitchener Rangers visit the WFCU on Saturday Dec 7 th for a 7:05pm puck drop followed by a Sunday afternoon tilt against the Saginaw Spirit, puck drop scheduled for 4:05pm.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.