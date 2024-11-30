OHL Announces Postponed Game Between Erie and Flint

November 30, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release


Toronto, ON -The Ontario Hockey League today announced that, due to inclement weather and travel conditions for the Firebirds coming from Niagara, tonight's regular season game between the Erie Otters and visiting Flint Firebirds has been postponed. The game will be rescheduled at a date still to be determined.
