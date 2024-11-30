Spirit Return Home to Host Brampton Saturday Night

November 30, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit (13-10-1-0) host the Brampton Steelheads (12-10-1-0) on Saturday, November 30th at the Dow Event Center.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 PM.

Tonight is also Saginaw's Light the Night Toy Drive. Fans can bring a new, unwrapped toy for donation and receive a ticket voucher to a Spirit game.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: OHL Live, CHL App, OHL Action Pak Ch. 468

Last Game:

Saginaw last played on Wednesday, November 27th where they fell to the Windsor Spitfires by a score of 7-2. Sammy DiBlasi made his OHL debut and recorded 18 saves while Dima Zhilkin tallied a goal and an assist.

Brampton last played on Friday, November 29th where they defeated the Sarnia Sting by a score of 3-2. Luke Misa tallied a goal and an assist while Porter Martone picked up two assists. Jack Ivankovic made 24 saves for his 10th win of the season.

This Season:

Saginaw and Brampton have faced off once so far this season with the Spirit winning 3-2 in overtime on October 19th. Michael Misa got the scoring started midway through the first period, giving Saginaw an early lead. With 25 seconds left in the first period Porter Martone scored to tie the game at one going into the second period. 3:06 into the second period, Porter Martone scored his second goal of the game to give the Steelheads a 2-1 lead. Six minutes later Michael Misa buried his second goal of the game to tie things up at two. After a scoreless third period, Kristian Epperson scored just five seconds into overtime to secure a 3-2 win for Saginaw.

Players to Watch:

Nashville Predators prospect Joey Willis has been hot as of late with 18 points in his last six games. In those six games, Willis has recorded 13 goals and five assists. Michael Misa is returning from the CHL USA Top Prospects Challenge, where he recorded a goal and two assists in two games. In the first game against Brampton, Misa tallied two goals and an assist. Kristian Epperson recorded a goal and two assists in the first matchup against Brampton this season. Epperson is currently second on the Spirit in points with 32 (9G, 23A). The Spirit will be without Zayne Parekh on Saturday night as he serves a one-game suspension incurred Wednesday in Windsor.

Porter Martone is currently second in the OHL in points with 45 (17G, 28A). Martone is riding a six-game point streak where he has recorded a goal and 12 assists in that span. Seattle Kraken prospect Carson Rehkopf is second on the Steelheads in points. In 23 games played, Rehkopf has recorded 39 points (16G, 23A). Flames prospect Luke Misa is currently on an eight-game point streak. In those eight games, Misa has tallied six goals and eight assists.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

- Joey Willis (NSH)

- Ethan Hay (TB)

- Zayne Parekh (CGY)

- Igor Chernyshov (SJ)

Brampton's NHL Drafted Players:

- Luke Misa (CGY)

- Carson Rehkopf (SEA)

- Jakub Fibigr (SEA)

- Angus MacDonell (DAL)

- Stevie Leskovar (MIN)

- Finn Harding (PIT)

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.