Tonight's Hounds, Battalion Game a Go

November 30, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Soo Greyhounds News Release







The Soo Greyhounds Hockey Club would like to ensure fans that tonight's game (Sat. Nov 30) against the visiting North Bay Battalion WILL take place as originally scheduled. Game time is 7:07 PM and fans are reminded that tonight is the Annual Teddy Bear Toss, Stuff-A-Bus event.

Tickets can be purchased at the SK Group Box Office inside the GFL Memorial Gardens or online at gflgardens.ca.

Our organization would like to thank Sault Ste. Marie Public Works and staff for their hard work over the past 24 hours dealing with the weather conditions in our community. As of this morning, it was reported city transit service had resumed and all subdivisions and bus routes were in good shape.

A make-up date for last night's (Fri. Nov 29) postponed contest are in the works and details will be announced when provided.

