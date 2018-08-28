Spikes Felled by Muckdogs' Pair of Homers in 8-1 Defeat

August 28, 2018 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - State College Spikes News Release





BATAVIA, N.Y. - Lars Nootbaar produced his 14th run batted in over his last six games for the State College Spikes, but early home runs from Bubba Hollins and Sean Reynolds gave the Batavia Muckdogs a lead they would not relinquish as they defeated the Spikes, 8-1, on Tuesday night at Dwyer Stadium.

The loss dropped the Spikes (34-36) to a tie for sixth place in the NYPL Wild Card standings, 3 1/2 games back of first-place Brooklyn. State College maintained a 4 1/2 game deficit in the NYPL Pinckney Division as well, but dropped into a tie for third place with Batavia (34-36).

Hollins, the son of former major leaguer Dave Hollins, launched his first home run with the Muckdogs in the opening frame. The two-run shot was the first allowed by Spikes starter Eli Kraus (2-2) in his professional career.

Reynolds then followed with his league-leading 16th homer of the year, a two-run blast to right-center field that started a six-run Batavia third. Ricardo Cespedes doubled home two more runs four batters later. Luke Jarvis went on to add an RBI single, and David Bradshaw's groundout produced the final run of the inning.

Nootbaar, the Cardinals' 2018 eighth-round draft choice out of USC, continued his hot streak with a double, and also drove in Edwin Figuera for the Spikes' lone run with a groundout in the fourth.

Kraus took the loss after yielding a total of six runs on five hits, three walks and a hit batsman over 2 1/3 innings. The left-hander also recorded one strikeout.

Muckdogs starter Josh Roberson (1-0) earned the win in his Batavia debut. The 2017 12th-round draft choice yielded one run on three hits while striking out one batter over five innings of work.

Wednesday, the Spikes head back home to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park to start their final regular season home series with the opener of a three-game set against the West Virginia Black Bears (Pittsburgh Pirates). State College will send right-hander Chris Holba (3-2) to the mound against an as yet unnamed West Virginia starter.

Fans will enjoy the final Half-Craft Wednesday of the season, presented by 93.7 THE BUS. Half-price craft beers will be available from 6-8 p.m., with half-price regular sodas available all game long, plus half-price Outfield Bleacher seats.

It's also a Winner Wednesday, presented by the PA Lottery, with great chances for fans to win big throughout the night, and Strike Out Arthritis Night at the ballpark.

After the game, kids can run the bases for the first of three consecutive nights.

In addition, college students across Central PA can enjoy even more value during every remaining Spikes home game with the College 3-2-1 Special. The College 3-2-1 Special offers any college student presenting a valid student ID at ticket and concessions windows $3 off their seat in any ballpark section, excluding the Pepsi Picnic Pavilion and Luxury Suites, plus $2 regular sodas and $1 hot dogs all game long.

More highlights of the homestand include Thursday's rescheduled Myrtle Beach Trip Giveaway and FIREWORKS presented by VisitMyrtleBeach.com to go with Bark in the Park IV presented by NEWSRADIO 1390 WRSC, THON Night and a Spikes Fanny Pack Giveaway for the first 500 fans presented by First National Bank, and more FIREWORKS with LuCKy's Kia Giveaway II on Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Lion Country Kia and MAJIC 99 to close out the regular season on Friday.

Tickets for all three games remaining on the 2018 Spikes home schedule, are currently on sale through the Spikes Ticket Office. Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting the Ticket Office in person from 9 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Saturday and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-gamedays Monday through Friday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action on Wednesday via the Spikes Radio Network, presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics, at 6:35 p.m. with Spikes Live, presented by Mount Nittany Health, on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. The Spikes' radio broadcast can also be heard worldwide through the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com, provided by the club's flagship radio home, NEWSRADIO 1390 WRSC, as well as the TuneIn Radio app.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from August 28, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.