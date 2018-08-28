Muckdogs Game Notes - vs. State College

August 28, 2018 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Batavia Muckdogs News Release





Today's Game- Batavia finishes their six-game home stand against the State College Spikes. Batavia finds themselves 3.5 games out of the wild card spot with seven games left to play. The remaining games are all against opponents that are in front of the Muckdogs in the wild card hunt.

That was last night- The Muckdogs tabbed Franyel Casadilla for ten earned runs through the game's first five innings. Sean Reynolds had a multi-homer game to drive in four runs, and Matt Brooks hit his first professional home run in the game as well to lead Batavia to an 11-6 win over the Spikes.

Bradshaw's Big Bat- Since joining the Muckdogs roster on August 17th, Davis Bradshaw has been putting up incredible numbers. He's batting .380 just having snapped his seven-game hit streak. Five of those games were multi-hit games, including the only 5-5 game in the NYPL this season.

Guaimaro Getting After it- OF Alberto Guaimaro has been heating up for Batavia, knocking hits in 15 of his last 18 games, putting up 22 hits in that stretch. He also was riding an eight-game hit streak in the middle of that span, where he totaled 12 hits in that time.

Rodriguez Rocks The 'Pen- LHP Manuel Rodriguez has been lights out for Batavia this season from the bullpen. He had a stretch has lasted 42 innings without giving up an earned run for Rodriguez. Six of his last nine outings have seen him also strike out at least four batters.

Two-out trouble- The Muckdogs have had issues getting out of innings once they've reorded two outs. Batavia has given up a .255 average with RISP and two outs. Of Batavia's 309 runs against, 119 of them have crossed the plate with RISP and two outs.

Close Calls- Batavia has played a total of 69 games this season, 43 of which have been decided by two runs or less. Batavia has played the most one-run games of any team this season, and the Muckdogs are 22-21 in games decided by two or less. Batavia has the second-best reord in one-run games, and the worst record in two-run games at 4-9.

Recent Roster Action- On August 28th, C Nick Fortes was promoted to Greensboro and C Keegan Fish was promoted to Batavia from the GCL.

Marlins Update- The Marlins had yesterday off.

